Nepal’s Blind Women Cricket Team to arrive Pakistan on January 27: Sultan Shah

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Syed Sultan Shah here on Monday said Nepal’s Blind Women Cricket Team would reach Pakistan on January 27 to play a series with the country’s female blind cricket team.

Addressing a press conference, Sultan Shah said that five-match cricket series would start from January and end on February. He said that for the first time, the country’s Blind Women Cricket Team would be in action participating at an international event.