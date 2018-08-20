Nepalese foreign minister congratulates Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal Krishna Bahadur Mahara Monday phoned Shah Mehmood Qureshi to congratulate him on assuming charge as Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi expressed his admiration for the resolve and determination displayed by the government and people of Nepal, as they rebuilt the country after the devastating earthquake.

He also expressed the desire for enhancing economic relations between Pakistan and Nepal to a level commensurate with the political relationship and the existing goodwill.

The foreign minister also appreciated the development of tourism in Nepal, which he stressed was a priority for Pakistan.

Qureshi also emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to the principles and objectives of SAARC and its importance for regional development.

He expressed the hope that SAARC could be rejuvenated as a vibrant regional organization to build economic synergies and assist in improving the lives of the peoples of South Asia.

The foreign minister thanked his Nepalese counterpart for the phone call and good wishes on his assumption of office.