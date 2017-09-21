UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 (APP): Prime Minister of Nepal Sher
Bahadur Deuba Thursday underscored his country’s commitment to make
SAARC a constructive forum for the region and to support Pakistan
for the holding of the next SAARC Summit in Islamabad.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thanked the Prime Minister
for this support and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to make SAARC
a successful forum for the benefit of the people of the region.
The two leaders met here on the margins of the 72nd session of
the United Nations General Assembly.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed solidarity with
the government and people of Nepal affected by the recent flooding
and landslides, and said Pakistan was providing financial
assistance to Nepal to lessen the impact of the natural disaster.
The Prime Minister referred to the cordial and friendly
relations between the two countries over time. The Prime Minister
of Nepal warmly reciprocated the sentiments of the Prime Minister.
Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further expand
bilateral cooperation especially in the fields of trade and tourism.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reiterated the invitation
to the Prime Minister of Nepal to visit Pakistan, at his
convenience.
Prime Minister of Nepal also extended an invitation to Prime
Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to visit Nepal at his convenience.
Nepal supports Pakistan’s bid for SAARC Summit at Islamabad
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 (APP): Prime Minister of Nepal Sher