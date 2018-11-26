SIALKOT, Nov 26 (APP)::National hockey team of Nepal will visit here on Tuesday. According to Sialkot District Hockey Association spokesperson Muhammad Khalil Sapal, the Nepalese hockey team will play a friendly match with the local hockey team in Sialkot under the auspices of Sialkot
District Hockey Association and Sialkot Municipal Corporation.
Nepal hockey team to visit Sialkot tomorrow
SIALKOT, Nov 26 (APP)::National hockey team of Nepal will visit here on Tuesday. According to Sialkot District Hockey Association spokesperson Muhammad Khalil Sapal, the Nepalese hockey team will play a friendly match with the local hockey team in Sialkot under the auspices of Sialkot