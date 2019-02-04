Nepal beats Pakistan in 5th T-20 Women Blind Cricket Series

KARACHI, Feb 04 (APP):The Nepal women blind cricket team on Monday defeated Pakistan women blind cricket team in the 5th T-20 international match of the Nepal-Pakistan Women Blind Cricket Series played at Shalimar Cricket Stadium, Islamabad.

Pakistan won the toss which had been the case throughout the

series and selected to bat first. Pakistan team made 126 runs for the

loss of 6 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Nisah Bux was the top scorer

with 40 runs and Tayyaba Fatima made 27 runs. All six players ran

themselves out, said a press release issued here.