Nepal beat Afghanistan 4-0 to finish 3rd in FIH hockey series

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP):Nepal outplayed Afghanistan 4-0 to finish third in the Haier FIH hockey series, here on Friday at the National Stadium.

Nepal and Afghanistan, the two bottom teams of the series, had lost their previous two matches; so it was the battle for the third position

on a cold and dump day. Since Nepal enjoyed a better goal difference,

even a draw was enough for them to finish third.