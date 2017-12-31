Nepal bans solo climbers from Mount Everest under new rules

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Nepal has banned solo climbers from scaling its mountains, including Mount Everest, in a bid to reduce accidents.

According to Radio Pakistan the new safety regulations also prohibit double amputee and blind climbers from attempting to reach the summit of the world’s highest peak without a valid medical certificate.

A tourism official said the law had been revised to make mountaineering safer and to decrease deaths.

A record number of climbers have tried to climb Everest this year.

But among the record-breaking attempts, there has been the familiar tally of casualties.

The death toll so far this season stands at six, including 85-year-old Min Bahadur Sherchan, who died attempting to reclaim his title as the world’s oldest person to reach the top.

World-renowned Swiss climber Ueli Steck, who was known as the “Swiss Machine”, also died during a solo climb to a peak neighbouring Everest.