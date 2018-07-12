Neither summoned Zardari, Talpur nor directed to put name on ECL: CJ

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Chief Justice, Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday said that court neither summoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur in personal capacity nor ordered for their names to be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing of a suo moto case pertaining to money laundering of Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts.

The top court also directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to hold its probe against Asif Zardari and his sister till upcoming general election in the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the summon was issued to the company directors, which was respondent in the case and not in personal capacity of any politician. However while barring the FIA from investigation against the politicians directed them to continue the probe against non-political persons involved in the case.

Subsequently, the bench while seeking reply from all respondents in the money laundering case, including Zardari and Talpur, adjourned further hearing of the case till August 6.

Advocate Aitzaz Ahsan, Advocate Farooq H Naek and Advocate Latif Khosa appeared before the court as legal team of the fomer president.

Meanwhile, Farooq H Naik raised objection that his client had reservations regarding Najaf Mirza head of FIA investigation team and requested the bench to change him. but the court rejected his plea and said court would deal the matter after July 25.

It may added that a report compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon had briefed the apex court that SBP had reported opening of 29 suspicious bank accounts in January this year.