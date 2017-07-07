Nehal moves SC for stay order in criminal proceedings against him

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (APP): Senator Nehal Hashmi on Friday moved
an application in Supreme Court seeking stay order in a criminal
proceedings, being carried out in a lower court in Karachi, against
him over a controversial speech.
Nehal Hashmi through his counsel Hashmat Habib took the plea
that Supreme Court had not yet actual contents of his speech, and
the notice had been taken on distorted contents of the speech.
While defending his stance on respecting the judiciary, Hashmi
stated he is associated with the profession of law since the past 30
years and also stood by the judiciary during the 2007 lawyers’
movement.
Therefore, Hashmi has requested the court that the criminal
case against him be quashed.
The step for a criminal case against Hashmi was initiated by
Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali on the directions of
the government.
It is worth mentioning that the Chief Justice of Pakistan had
taken suo moto notice of Hashmi’s threatening remarks and summoned
him to the court.
The apex court on June 01 served contempt of court notice to
the Senator and sought response from him.
A three-member Special Implementation Bench of the Panama
Leaks, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan will be heard contempt of
court proceedings against the Senator on July 10 to make charge
sheet.
