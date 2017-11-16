Negotiations underway with leaders of protestors in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that he is directly involved in negotiating process with the

leaders of those protesting at Faizabad interchange in the capital.

Speaking here at the National Assembly, the minister said, “We have strong belief on the finality of Prophethood. We have strong affiliation with the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and no one can even think to compromise on it.”

He said the whole Parliament would defend in case there is any issue in this regard.

The minister said that rights of people are being suffered through

agitation in this way. The teachings of our Holy Prophet (PBUH) tell about

mercy with the people and maximum convenience to them, he added.

He said that people remain stuck in traffic for hours and

patients can’t reach hospitals and students to school. The entire education

system in twin cities is suffering and the government has asked these

protestors to end agitation at earliest, he maintained.

He said there are some elements amongst them who want to

create anarchy. Pakistan-China Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC), the highest

forum of CPEC has to meet in Islamabad in near future and such agitation should

be ended at earliest.

He said that Islamabad High Court has even asked them to end protest and they should follow the court orders.