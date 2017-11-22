Negotiation continues between govt, protestors

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):The negotiations between the special Ulema and Mashaikh Committee and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasoool Allah continued through out the day on Wednesday.

And there is a possibility that the sit-in protestors of the religious party would end their protest soon.

Pir Haseen uddin Shah, the Head of the Committee formed by the government to hold dialogue with the protestors told APP that almost consensus had been evolved to end more than two weeks protest by the PTLYRA.

“We have managed to evolve consensus after threadbare meeting with the leaders of the religious party PTLYRA and we agreed upon to end the protest due to which people of twin cities have been facing miseries because of Faizabad blockade.”

Expressing optimistic views on the dialogue with the leaders of protesting party, Pir Haseen ud din not only indicated end of more than two sit in (Dharna) but also said an agreement had been made to end the crisis.

“We need signatures from government side to finalise the agreement,” he said and added that details of the agreement would be made public after completing all formalities.”

It merits mention here that the persistent sit in of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan at Faizabad has multiplied the miseries of the citizens of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The prolonged sit-in entered seventeenth day on Wednesday and blockade of roads has added miseries for the citizens.

Sit in has compounded the miseries of especially regular commuters of both cities, who visits them on daily basis for business and job purposes.

Blockade of main entry and exit points of both cities and unnecessary traffic diversions are resulting in traffic mess, forcing the commuters to spend hours on roads, doubling their fuel expenses. Sit-in has also caused serious disruption to business activities in adjoining areas of both cities. Office goers, students, daily wage earners and patients are worst victims of the on-going phenomenon. The Government, in order to address the matter in a peaceful manner, had made numerous positive attempts and consensus to end ‘Dharna’ would be joyious news for the citizens. In this regard one should not forget minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, who’s strenuous affords, is bearing fruit as there is possibility of resolution of the issue with consensus and in peaceful manner.

The Interior Minister after a meeting with Ulema and Mashaikh formed a Committee to help resolve the stand-off peaceful.Pir Haseen urddin Shah Mohtamam Jamia Rizvia, Rawalpindi heading the committed. The members included Prof Sajid ur Rehman, Pir Ziaul Haq Shah Maulana Abdul Sattar Saeedi, Syed Habib ul Haq Shah, Pir Ghulam Nizam uddin Shah Jami are its members.The Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court have also taken notice of the sit-in.