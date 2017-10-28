Negative propaganda being spread against development: Rana Tanvir

LAHORE, Oct 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir Hussain Saturday said negative propaganda is being spread against

national development by defaming the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leadership.

Addressing a gas supply inauguration ceremony at Narang, he said that people were with former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and they would vote in favour of the PML-N in the general

election 2018.

He said that the PML-N would once again win the 2018 elections

with a thumping majority.

The minister said that the right of vote should be used while

keeping in view the character of the contestents at national level.

He said the character of Nawaz Sharif and his role in development

of the country has been exemplery.

He said that instable democratic process in the past had been a

major reason of economic decline in the country.

“Current economic growth in the last four years is a result of continuous democratic process,” he added.

Rana Tanvir said that non-democratic forces attempted to spread

anarchy during the last four years; the capital of Pakistan was

shut down for 126 days through a sit-in and attempts were made to

disrupt the system through a lockdown in the capital.

He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran

Khan made 400 U-turns in four years and then sought an apology after insulting the institutions.

The minister said that turncoats did not have national thinking.

He said that 10,000-megawatt electricity had been added to the system

in the last four years while the country would have 3,500-megawatt

power in surplus in February 2018.

The minister announced establishment of a state-of-the-art

hospital and a stadium in the city and also installing a water

filtration plant and provision of gas to the grain market of Narang.