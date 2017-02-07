Negative polls about immigration ban are ‘fake news’: Trump

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (APP): US President Donald Trump Monday blasted “negative polls” poll about his controversial immigration ban as “fake news,” saying the public wants “border security and extreme vetting.”

“Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting,” he tweeted.

Trump also said that “everyone knows” he calls his own shots, “largely based on an accumulation of data.”

“I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!” he tweeted.

A CNN/ORC poll released Sunday found that most Americans oppose Trump’s executive order on immigration.

CNN’s Brian Stelter pointed out that the news network showed results from the poll around 30 minutes before Trump’s tweets.

Trump signed an executive order in January that imposed a 90-day ban for visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries to the U.S. The order also prohibits refugees from war-torn Syria from entering the U.S. indefinitely and suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days.

A federal judge halted the order late last Friday.

Trump used Twitter over the weekend to slam the judge, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush in 2003 and unanimously approved by the Senate.

Trump told Americans to blame the judge if something â€œbadâ€ were to happen.

“Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and the court system. People are pouring in. Bad Trump tweeted Sunday.

Trump faced bipartisan backlash over the weekend for his attacks on the federal judge.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a fellow Republican, advised him that it’s “best to avoid criticizing judges individually.”

Vice President Mike Pence said the judge “certainly” has the authority to impose the halt on the immigration order, despite Trump’s opposition.

Polls conducted throughout the 2016 election found Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton in the lead.