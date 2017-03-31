Negative elements in Pakistan, India don’t want talks to go ahead: Abdul Basit

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit Friday said “negative elements in Pakistan and India do not want the talks between two countries to go ahead”.

“If India does not engage in talks, the negative forces get advantage of the situation,” the High Commissioner said in an interview with India’s news channel NewsNation in New Delhi.

The High Commissioner said Pakistan was ready for talks with India on every issue and stressed that the two countries should leave an amicable atmosphere for their coming generations.

“It is very significant that both nations should come to table and resolve all the outstanding issues,” he said.

Abdul Basit emphasized that both nations should work for confidence-building measures.

To a question on Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, the High Commissioner said Pakistan had put him under preventive arrest under anti-terror law, however, stressed that India was not providing any concrete evidence against him.

He mentioned that the matter of Hafiz Saeed was subjudice and “we should wait for the verdict”.

He said Pakistan was itself a victim of terrorism and could not allow its soil to be used for terrorists.

“Pakistan is serious about terrorism, and if any Pakistani national is guilty, he will face the law,” he said.

The High Commissioner said, “We are already a victim of terrorism, how we can support it. We are with India on terrorism, but a cooperation from India will take things forward.”

He said Pakistan had implemented National Action Plan to eradicate terrorism and the people across the globe had appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in this regard.

Abdul Basit admitted that there was deficiency of mutual trust between the two nations.

He said Pakistan and India were in touch with each other, however India had to come forward for a proper dialogue.

The High Commissioner said if India continued to say that Jammu and Kashmir was its integral part, then it would be difficult for Pakistan to initiate a dialogue on whatever issue coming to table.

He said the issue of Jammu and Kashmir would be resolved through talks, not with arms.

“It is a human right issue for the people of Kashmir and no one can take it away,” he said.

Basit said it was important to talk to Hurriyat and Kashmiri people and added that “India can not put red lines at any condition, despite it has a policy on Hurriyat”.