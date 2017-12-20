NEF enrolls 2,342 students, develop vocational curriculum

109
APP08-20 ISLAMABAD: December 20 - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman chairing 22nd meeting of the board of Governors of National Education Foundation (NEF) at the committee room of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. APP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Board of Governors of National Education Foundation (NEF) has successfully enrolled 2,342 students under Vocational Schools Project (VSP) and developed vocational curriculum for Class-6 and Class-7.
This was disclosed during a 22nd meeting of the Board of Governor of National Education Foundation (NEF).
The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
The meeting also discussed Vocational Schools Project and Sustainability of Community Model Schools program.
A model book on technical education for class-7 was also presented by NEF in the meeting.
Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman appreciated the NEF and said that there was a great need for promoting technical and vocational education in the country.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR