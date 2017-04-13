Neelum Jhelum Project 68km tunnels excavation to be completed by April

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): The 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower
Project is scheduled to attain a major landmark, when the second
Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) will achieve breakthrough of the Right
Headrace Tunnel during the last week of April, marking the completion
of excavation of over 68-kilometer long tunnel system of the project.
The breakthrough of Left Head Race Tunnel has already been
achieved in October 2016.
To review the ongoing construction work on various sites of
the project, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)
Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R) Thursday visited the under
construction Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project in Azad Jammu and
Kashmir (AJ&K).
Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that it is a
matter of satisfaction that overall progress on the project as
of now is 92 per cent, and the project is heading towards its
completion in accordance with the stipulated work plan.
During his visit to the headrace tunnel, the Chairman was
briefed that following excavation of the tunnels, the waterway
system will enter the final phase which is scheduled to be
completed in seven months.
Thereafter, the tunnels will be ready to divert water from
Dam site to the Power House. It was further briefed that impounding
of the Reservoir will commence during October this year.
Interacting with the field staff, the Chairman said that
once completed, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project will be an
engineering marvel of the century.
It is worth mentioning that the first unit of the project
is planned to commence electricity generation by end February
2018, second in March and the third and fourth in April 2018.
The project will contribute about 5 billion units of
electricity to the National Grid every year.
