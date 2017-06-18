Need of the hour to modernize agriculture sector: CM

LAHORE, June 18 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has said the agricultural sector is of
paramount importance for the country’s economy as well as
for prosperity of farmers.
He stated this while talking to a delegation of the PML-N
here on Sunday.
He said possible resources for promotion of agriculture
was being utilised and it was the need of the hour to modernize
the agricultural sector and furnish it with most recent patterns
to make farmers well-off.
He said that Pakistan was an agrarian country as its soil
was exceptionally rich and there existed tremendous potential in
farming segment which should be used for the best.
Development and progress of farmers was very first
priority as prosperous farmers were assurance to developed
Pakistan that was why the government had taken steps to
provide relief to farmers with their consultation, he added.
Shehbaz Sharif said: “Our government has given Special
Kisan Package worth billions of rupees for the development of
farmers and agriculture”.
The foundation of green revolution had been laid through
the Kisaan Package and every penny of it was being disbursed for
the welfare of cultivators and increasing per acre
productivity, he added.
This package had left positive impact on the agriculture
sector and farmers were being provided with their due rights
through the Kisaan Package, he added.
He said a substantial sum of Rs 140.50 billion had
been allocated in the next fiscal year for agriculture,
irrigation, livestock, forests, fisheries and food while
overall reduction in fertilizer prices would be maintained for
farmers’ prosperity.
The Punjab government had decided to pay sale tax of more
than Rs 6 billion on agriculture tube-wells for improving the
living standard of small cultivators, he shared.
He said:” It is our responsibility to take every
administrative and financial step for the well-being of
farmers”.
Shehbaz Sharif said setting up Punjab Agriculture,
Food and Drug Authority in the province was an imperative
measure that would provide quality medicines and food to its
people.
It would be operational completely by this year and
assume its successful part to supply farmers with standard
pesticides, he added.
Need of the hour to modernize agriculture sector: CM
LAHORE, June 18 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad