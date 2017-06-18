Need of the hour to modernize agriculture sector: CM

LAHORE, June 18 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said the agricultural sector is of

paramount importance for the country’s economy as well as

for prosperity of farmers.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of the PML-N

here on Sunday.

He said possible resources for promotion of agriculture

was being utilised and it was the need of the hour to modernize

the agricultural sector and furnish it with most recent patterns

to make farmers well-off.

He said that Pakistan was an agrarian country as its soil

was exceptionally rich and there existed tremendous potential in

farming segment which should be used for the best.

Development and progress of farmers was very first

priority as prosperous farmers were assurance to developed

Pakistan that was why the government had taken steps to

provide relief to farmers with their consultation, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said: “Our government has given Special

Kisan Package worth billions of rupees for the development of

farmers and agriculture”.

The foundation of green revolution had been laid through

the Kisaan Package and every penny of it was being disbursed for

the welfare of cultivators and increasing per acre

productivity, he added.

This package had left positive impact on the agriculture

sector and farmers were being provided with their due rights

through the Kisaan Package, he added.

He said a substantial sum of Rs 140.50 billion had

been allocated in the next fiscal year for agriculture,

irrigation, livestock, forests, fisheries and food while

overall reduction in fertilizer prices would be maintained for

farmers’ prosperity.

The Punjab government had decided to pay sale tax of more

than Rs 6 billion on agriculture tube-wells for improving the

living standard of small cultivators, he shared.

He said:” It is our responsibility to take every

administrative and financial step for the well-being of

farmers”.

Shehbaz Sharif said setting up Punjab Agriculture,

Food and Drug Authority in the province was an imperative

measure that would provide quality medicines and food to its

people.

It would be operational completely by this year and

assume its successful part to supply farmers with standard

pesticides, he added.