Neck to neck contest expected in NA-34

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Neck and neck contest is expected on NA-34 District Karak between candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shahid Khattak and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan.

As many as 19 candidates are contesting elections from NA 34 constituency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Other candidates included Rehmat Salam Khattak PML-N, Shah Abdul Aziz JUP-S, Iktiar Gul Independent, Altaf Qadir Independent, Tauseef Razzique Independent, Haseeb Ahmed Afaqi Independent, Hamidullah Khan Independent, Zeshan Ahmed Independent, and Mir Zakim Khan MMA.

Provincial President of Insaf Student Federation (ISF) Shahid Khattak was given ticket for NA-34, Karak by the Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to APP, local political experts said that young PTI candidate Shahid Khattak is expected to give tough time to his opponent due to his popularity in youth of district Karak, the stronghold of PTI.

However, they said that PPP Candidate Mohsin Ali Khan is one of the senior politician in Karak district and popular for winning elections due to his strong affiliation with people at grass roots level.

According to ECP, the total registered voters in Karak district are 404,475, out of which 225,957 are male and 178,518 are female.

The candidates of MMA and PML-N also claiming to win NA-34 seat.

In general election 2013 Nasir Khan Khattak candidate of Pakistan Tehreek.e.Insaf (PTI) won the election by securing 51400 votes while PML-N candidate Rehmat Salam Khattak obtained 21600 votes and declared runner up.