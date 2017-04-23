Nearing 100 days, Trump’s approval low at 42%: Poll

NEW YORK, April 23 (APP): US President Donald Trump’s approval rating as the 100-day mark nears is the lowest for any president since pollsters started measuring it in 1945, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday.

Forty-two percent of Americans say they approve of Trump’s performance

as president, while 53 percent say they disapprove. Eight years ago, Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, had an approval rating of 69 percent, with 26 disapproving.

Trump doesn’t appear to have to worry yet about whether support from those who voted for him in November will falter, it said. Ninety-six percent of respondents who voted for Trump say it was the right thing to do, with only 2 percent regretting the decision, according to the poll.

Despite his overall low approval rating, not all of Trump’s grades were

low. In regard to pressuring companies to keep jobs in the United States, 73 percent of respondents approve.

Fifty-three percent see Trump as a strong leader. That figure still

trails Obama, who 77 percent saw as a strong leader at this stage of his presidency.

In regard to North Korea, 46 percent say Trump is handling the situation

about right, while 37 percent believe the president is being too aggressive. Only 7 percent believe Trump is being too cautious.

Over the past week, the president has dismissed the importance of the

100-day mark, labeling it a “ridiculous standard.” Trump announced Saturday, however, that he will hold a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on April 29, which marks the 100th day of his presidency.

The poll of 1,004 adults was conducted by both landline and cellphone

between April 17-20 in English and Spanish. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The last president with an approval rating below 50 percent at this

point in his administration was Gerald Ford, with only 48 percent approving of his performance, though only 32 percent disapproved. (Ford, of course, was not elected to the office, succeeding Richard M. Nixon in August 1974.)