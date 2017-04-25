NDU delegation embarks upon week long visit to Colombo

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): An 18-member high-powered delegation from the National Defence University (NDU) of Pakistan, led by Commodore Shahid Sohail, is currently visiting Sri Lanka on a week-long foreign study tour.

The delegation comprises of senior officers from Pakistan’s

Armed Forces, Civil Services and Officers from Germany and Nepal,

who are undergoing National Security and War Course at NDU,, said a press release received here on Tuesday from Calombo.

The visit, which started on April 23, aims to gain overview of the defence, economic, domestic and foreign policies of Sri Lanka and it will also help in exploring areas of mutual interest for enhancing mutual cooperation in various spheres.

The delegation visited the High Commission of Pakistan for an interaction session.

The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra

briefed the delegates about the overall bilateral relations between Pakistan-Sri Lanka and the role of the High Commission.

During their foreign study visit, the delegates will hold meeting with a number of prominent personalities from Sri Lankan Armed Forces and civil Institutions including Chief of Defense Staff, Commanders of Sri Lankan Air Force and Navy. The delegates will also visit Galle and Trincomalee.

The National Defence University is the premier institution of Pakistan, catering for the needs of senior leadership from various segments of the society, both domestic and international, in comprehending security issues and policy/strategy formulation, and act as a national think tank. The NDU is a centre of excellence in academic and research pursuits in diversified disciplines providing well thought out inputs on national security at strategic level.