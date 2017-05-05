NDU delegation calls on Pak HC in Canada

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): A delegation of National Defence

University (NDU), which is currently on foreign study tour to Canada, called

on High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan at the Pakistan High Commission.

Tariq Azim welcomed the delegation and said that the Commission’s

top priority was to strengthen Pakistan-Canada relations and build positive

image in the minds of Canadians about Pakistan, a press release received here from Ottawa said Friday.

During the last one year, he informed that there had been significant

improvement in bilateral political relations between the two countries.

He said that the volume of trade between the two countries had been

doubled in the last year and reached the $1.4 billion figure.

“However, still there is a lot to do in this regard and we are

reaching out to the Canadians for utilizing the existing true potential between the two countries,” he added

The High Commissioner informed the delegation that Canadian

investors and businessmen were now looking towards Asian markets and

Pakistan provides an opportunity to them to reap the dividends of the

economic opportunities in the country.

He hoped that there would be significant increase in bilateral trade

during the next few years, due to Canadians shift in trade policies of looking towards Asia.

Tariq Azim said exchange of such visits of NDU provided officers

tremendous exposure and great learning experience of the foreign

governments, hoping that the officers could replicate the positive things in the public sector while serving the country.