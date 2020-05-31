NDMA’s 1,102 teams engaged in across country locus control operation

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):Some 1,102 teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have been engaged in conducting locusts control operation in across country affected districts.

A NDMA spokesman said on Sunday that the NDMA has so far carried out poisonous fumes spray of over 492,000 hectare locust hit areas.

The spray of 4,900 hectare area and survey of 363,000 hectare area under the locusts attack have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

The teams have conducted both aerial and ground spray of 3,200 hectare area of Balochistan, 200 hectare area of Punjab, 800 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 700 hectare area of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

The spokesman said a total of 52 districts, 31 of Balochistan, 10 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5 of Punjab and 6 of Sindh, had been hit by the locust swarms.