NDMA to send 14-tonne ready-to-eat meal for students in Wuhan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Wednesday announced to send 14 tonnes of ready-to-eat meal for Pakistani students stuck in Wuhan city of China.

The government decided to provide cooked food items to Pakistani students based in Wuhan where NDMA was assigned the task to manage the process, said spokesperson of NDMA in a statement.

In this regard, Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Engineer Aamir Hasan had handed over a cash cheque of Rs 21.5 million to the Chairman NDMA for providing food to Pakistani students.

The aircraft carrying the food items would depart from Islamabad on Friday.