NDMA to hold dialogue with stakeholders on Sindh’s Drought situation

KARACHI, Oct 29 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is going to hold first consultative dialogue tomorrow with all stakeholders in Sindh over the prevailing drought situation killing number of people.

Talking to APP, Member (Operations) NDMA Brig Mukhtar Ahmed said the Authority is going to conduct a one day conference in Karachi titled ‘Coordination Meeting with Stakeholders on Sindh Drought Situation’ on Oct 30, 2018 Tuesday. The conference has been organized first time in Sindh to have detailed discussions with public private stakeholders including local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and International non-governmental organizations (INGOs) at the devastating drought situation in Tharparkar and other districts of the province.

He said at the very outset of the conference NDMA has invited all registered and legal organizations like UNICEF, UNFPA and others actively working in the province on drought mitigation would deliver comprehensive briefings to update over the present drought scenario and their findings over the issue.

He added that further discussions owing to short-term and long-term measures to be developed for coping with Drought contingency would also be brought into consideration.

Brig Mukhtar added that later on in the next session of the conference Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh would give briefing to NDMA over the measures taken on their part, problems being faced and lessons developed during the Drought contingency management.

He said the conference would provide forum for both the concerned authorities at provincial government level and private organizations as relevant stakeholders involved in disaster management. “A report would be developed after this consultative dialogue and presented to the President of Pakistan,” he informed.