NDMA starts rescue operation for Shershal avalanche affectees

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): The National Disaster Management
Authority (NDMA) has started rescue operation for avalanche
affectees in Shershal UC Karimabad.
An avalanche hit Shershal UC Karimabad near garam Chashma
round 2:30 am. PDMA KP despatched Rescue party comprising police,
scouts for rescue and relief.
Nine bodies have been recovered so far besides 3 injured,
who have been shifted to Civil Hospital Garam Chashma.
NDMA is closely monitoring the rescue efforts and helicopter
with relief items will be despatched to the area on improvement of
weather, an official said.
“NDMA has activated NEOC since morning for coordinating rescue
efforts and also coordinating for provision of heli service for
rescue and relief” he added.
NDMA, PDMAKP, SDMA jointly working for the rescue operation.
NDMA has already geared up its coordination with NHA and asked
to mobilize its machinery on all critical sections for road
clearance.
