NDMA starts rescue operation for Shershal avalanche affectees

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): The National Disaster Management

Authority (NDMA) has started rescue operation for avalanche

affectees in Shershal UC Karimabad.

An avalanche hit Shershal UC Karimabad near garam Chashma

round 2:30 am. PDMA KP despatched Rescue party comprising police,

scouts for rescue and relief.

Nine bodies have been recovered so far besides 3 injured,

who have been shifted to Civil Hospital Garam Chashma.

NDMA is closely monitoring the rescue efforts and helicopter

with relief items will be despatched to the area on improvement of

weather, an official said.

“NDMA has activated NEOC since morning for coordinating rescue

efforts and also coordinating for provision of heli service for

rescue and relief” he added.

NDMA, PDMAKP, SDMA jointly working for the rescue operation.

NDMA has already geared up its coordination with NHA and asked

to mobilize its machinery on all critical sections for road

clearance.