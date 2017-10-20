NDMA has renewed focus on Disaster Rick Reduction (DRR) and Preparedness: Chairman NDMA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Omar Mahmood Hayat Friday said that NDMA

has renewed focus on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and preparedness, for ensuring resilience building in the face of

emerging multiple hazards particularly, those induced by climate change.

Addressing the inaugural session of Strategic Dialogue on Disaster & Climate Resilience in Pakistan, he apprised

the participants that recently launched Asia-Pacific Disaster Report, 2017 suggests that Pakistan, along with other South

Asian countries, is likely to have two to three times more disasters by the year 2030.

This Strategic Dialogue was organized by NDMA in collaboration with the World Bank Pakistan. The representative of

donor community, Development Partners and UN Agencies based in Islamabad attended the dialogue.

He said NDMA has shifted its focus to building resilience through technical and HR capacity enhancement.

The Chairman said: “We have put in place institutional mechanisms, systems, policies, frameworks, and are

undertaking a number of initiatives to strengthen capacity to cope up with the future disasters”.

He highlighted importance of various stakeholders to work in a close collaboration so that synergies could be

created. He emphasized that this dialogue was an endeavour towards bringing together all stakeholders on a joint

platform to support a collaborative approach in moving forward for resilience building in the country.

Highlighting the overall objective of the strategic dialogue , Muhammad Idrees Masud, NDMA’s Member Disaster Risk

Reduction (DRR) briefed the participant on NDMA’s future plans and priorities, and said that this forum provided the

donors a platform for identifying their inputs for enhancing disaster resilience in the country. Ms. Milanda Good, World Bank’s Country Director urged the need of a concerted efforts to mitigate disaster and

climate change hazards faced by Pakistan.

She assured World Bank’s all possible support to Pakistan in dealing with all such challenges.

This strategic dialogue provides an opportunity to development partners with interest in disaster and climate resilience

to hold a discussion on the needs for resilience and agree on the approaches and way forward.

NDMA solicited input, opinions and support of donors and development partners for its future plans and

priorities for Disaster Risk Management in Pakistan. Donors and Development Partners highly appreciated

the way they were being engaged by NDMA and Government of Pakistan and assured of all possible support

in this regard.