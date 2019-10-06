NDMA extended full support to disaster hit areas

ISLAMABAD, Oct 06 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has extended all possible support and aid to disaster hit areas.

NDMA official told APP that the relief items dispatched by NDMA, PDMAs of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and SDMA included 5,030 tents, 769 shelter tents and 420 school tents, 6,700 blankets and quilts, 2,500 tarpaulins, 260 plastic mats, 200 first aid kits, 475 kitchen sets, 200 hygiene kits, 800 mosquito nets, 5,475 ration packs (21kg) and 50,000 water bottles (1.5L).