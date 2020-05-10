NDMA dispatches PPEs to four Balochistan hospitals

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has started dispatching the fifth consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the doctors and paramedics working across country hospitals to save them from the deadly coronavirus.

According to NDMA spokesman, (the first in a series of) fifth consignment containing safety equipment was sent to four hospitals of Balochistan on Sunday morning.

The sent equipment included three PCR testing machines, 20,000 complete testing kits, 20,000 surgical masks, 6,000 N-95 masks,10,000 KN-95 masks, 14,000 protective suits,16,000 gloves, 500 each gowns and face shields, 800 protective goggles and 8,000 sanitiser bottles.

Likewise, he said the fifth consignment to other federating units was also being dispatched.