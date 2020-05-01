NDMA denies COVID-19 purchases reservations reports

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP):The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday denied a news item alleging that the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MNSRC) was skeptical over the purchases of COVID-19 items by NDMA.

Commenting on the news item reported by a section of media, he said the ministry had not expressed its reservations over the purchases and media had reported the contents of letter totally out of context.

The complete details of the COVID-19 equipment purchased by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is available on its website.

The spokesman said that the details of purchased items were being updated at the website and being regularly shared with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health and Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination by Chairman NDMA.