NDMA continues relief operation for Shershal avalanche victims

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): The National Disaster Management

Authority (NDMA) on Sunday continued rescue and relief operation

for the victims of an avalanche which hit Shershal village in

Karimabad valley of Chitral district.

A rescue team comprising police and scouts was sent by the

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(PDMAKP)to Shershal near Garam Chashma which was hit by the

avalanche around 2:30 am.

Nine bodies were recovered so far, besides three injured, who

were shifted to Civil Hospital Garam Chashma, said a press release

issued here.

According to NDMA official, the Authority sent 100 blankets,

50 quilts, winter shawl cotton (20 pieces), 50 stoves, 30 flour

packets (20kg each), 10 plastic mates and first aid medicines to

Chitral. For the purpose, it had requisitioned a helicopter from

Pakistan Army, which took off at 3:45 pm on Sunday for Chitral.

NDMA, PDMAKP and SDMA were jointly working for the rescue

operation, he added.

The NDMA, he said, had also geared up its coordination with

National Highway Authority and asked it to mobilize its machinery on

all critical sections for roads clearance.