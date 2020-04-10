NDMA brings procured medical equipment from China

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) brings its procured consignment of medical goods and protective equipment from China through Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft.

According to NDMA spokesperson, this cache of goods was not the aid from China rather these goods were purchased by NDMA to expand the health sector’s capacity to deal with the Corona virus pandemic.

The equipment was purchased through a $50 million grant from the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) and the Asian Development Bank, he added.

The goods brought from China included 2000 testing kits, 50 mobile X-ray machines, 1 million KN-95 masks, 5 million medical masks and 10,000 surgical gowns.

“Other goods have also been purchased by NDMA which would arrive in Pakistan by next coming air planes including screening kits, ICU ventilators,” he said.