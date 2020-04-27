NDMA, Bahria hospital conducting corona tests free

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):Bahria Town Hospital, Rawalpindi in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was conducting COVID-19 PCR testing free to the deserving and charging only Rs 2,000 to the others.

According to NDMA spokesman, the tests were being conducted on the advise of a doctor at

Bahria Town International, Hospital, Gate 3, Phase 8, Rawalpindi

Further information could be collected by contacting phone UAN 051 111 244 444

051-517326-62-63

Info@rewalpindi.bahriainternationalhospital.com