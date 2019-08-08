NDC decides to enhance annual spending of Balochistan over 9 years

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):The National Development Council (NDC) on Thursday decided that every possible effort would be made to enhance annual development spending of Balochistan over next nine years enabling the province to overcome development challenges, reduce budget deficit and enhance its revenue generation capacity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired first meeting of the National Development Council here at Prime Minister’s Office.

Development plan of Balochistan, Master Plan of Gwadar, creation of CPEC Authority and Accelerated Development Plan 2019-20 for the erstwhile FATA/merged districts were discussed during the meeting.