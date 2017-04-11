NCJP condemn Church bombings in Egypt on Palm Sunday

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): The National Commission for Justice and

Peace, a rights based organization of Pakistan Catholic Bishops’ Conference, strongly condemns the tragic bombing on Churches in Egypt on Palm Sunday on April 9.

NCJP in a statement issued here Tuesday said that as per the reports

ISIS has claimed responsibility for these attacks in which 49 people untimely lost their lives and 78 were injured.

The Chairperson of the Commission Bishop Joseph Arshad, National

Director Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Yousaf Mani and Executive Director Cecil Shane Chaudhry said in a joint statement that “killing innocent people on the basis of their faith is unacceptable. The Church around the world stands in solidarity with our Egyptian brothers and sisters in this hour of need and pray that the government may bring the perpetrators to justice.”

They expressed grief on this tragic event causing bereavement in

different parts of the world.

Bishop Joseph Arshad stated that, “May God deliver us from all evil

and let us continue our prayers of hope and healing in resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ”.

He further stated that, “we should pray for the families that may God

grant them peace and give them strength to overcome this irreparable loss”.

While extending their condolences they prayed for the peace and harmony in the world and above all for the safety of the Christians in Egypt.

They also prayed for the families of the victims and wished for a speedy

recovery of those injured in these gruesome attacks.