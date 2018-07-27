NCHD’s role in increasing literacy rate to help empower country’s neglected segments: President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said since the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) was playing important role for increasing literacy rate in the country, it would help empower the country’s neglected segments.

He expressed these views while talking to Chairperson National Commission for Human Development Rozina Alam Khan.

The President said as most of the country’s problems were due to less literacy rate, these can be addressed by bringing the women in mainstream, developing the society and increasing women literacy rate.

He stressed on the promotion of education through effective measures for maximum enrollment of children in the schools.

The President praised the efforts of NCHD and stressed on the success of Vision 2025 and the Sustainable Development Goals.