NCHD striving for education of nomad kids: Razina Alam Khan

SARGODHA, April 22 (APP): Chairperson of the National Commission for
Human Development (NCHD) Razina Alam Khan on Saturday said that besides imparting education, the NCHD was also providing skills training to students.
Expressing her concern over poor literacy rate in the country, she
said that over 57 million people are illiterate and 24 million children
are still out-of-school. She said that the NCHD was playing a pivotal
role in improving literacy rate and lately the number of out-of-school children had decreased to 22.6 million.
She was addressing the participants in a ceremony, organised for
distributing solar LED lights, schools bags and uniforms among nomad community at Faisal Hall.
She said that the government was taking solid measures to bring all
out-of-school children to schools, and the NCHD had established various non-formal centres in this regard.
She said that the salaries of the NCHD teachers have been increased
from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per month, but were still below the minimum wages of Rs 13,000 per month.
NCHA District General Manager (DGM) Mahar Umer Daraz told the meeting that over 32 community feeder school, under the Universal Primary Education (UPE), were operational in the division, where 1,464 children under 10 years of age were getting education free-of-cost, along with books and uniforms. Other incentives are also being provided to children and their parents.
Deputy Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chathha, MNA Hamid Hameed, MPAs Abdul Razzaq Dhiloon, Sardar Bahadur Abbas Maken were also present at the ceremony.
Earlier, the chairperson also visited the non-formal education centre
at district jail.
Later, she also visited the Sargodha Press Club.