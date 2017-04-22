NCHD striving for education of nomad kids: Razina Alam Khan

SARGODHA, April 22 (APP): Chairperson of the National Commission for

Human Development (NCHD) Razina Alam Khan on Saturday said that besides imparting education, the NCHD was also providing skills training to students.

Expressing her concern over poor literacy rate in the country, she

said that over 57 million people are illiterate and 24 million children

are still out-of-school. She said that the NCHD was playing a pivotal

role in improving literacy rate and lately the number of out-of-school children had decreased to 22.6 million.

She was addressing the participants in a ceremony, organised for

distributing solar LED lights, schools bags and uniforms among nomad community at Faisal Hall.

She said that the government was taking solid measures to bring all

out-of-school children to schools, and the NCHD had established various non-formal centres in this regard.

She said that the salaries of the NCHD teachers have been increased

from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per month, but were still below the minimum wages of Rs 13,000 per month.

NCHA District General Manager (DGM) Mahar Umer Daraz told the meeting that over 32 community feeder school, under the Universal Primary Education (UPE), were operational in the division, where 1,464 children under 10 years of age were getting education free-of-cost, along with books and uniforms. Other incentives are also being provided to children and their parents.

Deputy Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chathha, MNA Hamid Hameed, MPAs Abdul Razzaq Dhiloon, Sardar Bahadur Abbas Maken were also present at the ceremony.

Earlier, the chairperson also visited the non-formal education centre

at district jail.

Later, she also visited the Sargodha Press Club.