NCHD running 6,581 Feeder Schools with 310,146 students enrollment

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): National Commission for Human

Development (NCHD), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional

Training is running 6,581 Feeder Schools where 310,146 students

are enrolled.

The NCHD has already started an enrolment campaign using

its literacy centres and informal feeder schools, for Out-Of-School

Children (OOSC).

“An accelerated syllabus has been prepared for out-of-school

children, keeping in view their need for skill and technical

training. Last year, the NCHD enrolled 82,166 OOSC. This year,

because of inadequate space in informal schools, our minimum target

is to enrol 60,000 children,” official sources said here on Sunday.

Highlighting performance of NCHD since year 2013, the sources

said 25 schools have been established through philanthropists while

20 Mobile Based Literacy Centers were established in Khyber Agency

and income generation skills provided to 500 youths of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Moreover, the sources said NCHD established 100 schools in

Madaris, established nine (09) Adult Literacy Centers (ALCs) in

District Jails of Toba Tek Singh and Kasur while establishment of

50 Non Formal Basic Education (NFBE) facilities with a financial

support of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is in

process in rural Islamabad.

The other achievements of NCHD included donor funded projects

with UNECEF in Punjab & KPK on Every Child in School Initiative,

capacity building of employees working in field and establishment

of 88 Community Learning Centers on no cost basis in Punjab and

Balochistan.

The Commission also enrolled 3,055 learners under `Each One

Teach One’ approach, established 89 Voluntary Literacy Centers

in Sindh in which 2,059 learners are enrolled.

The establishment of 6000 ALCs in Pakistan and National

Training Institute in Islamabad is also under process for which

required approval has been accorded.

The NCHD was allocated Rs. 5075 million funds under development

budget during last four years, out of which Rs. 1971 million were

utilized.

Similarly, Rs. 2214 million were allocated under non-

development budget during last four years (2013-14 to 2016-17).