NCHD literate, imparted various skills to 3.4 mln women: Razina Alam

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), in the last few years has made 3.4 million women and girls literate and imparted various skills trainings across the country.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday regarding International Women Day, Chairperson NCHD Senator Razina Alam Khan said that this has created immense sense of empowerment in women and girls.

PML-N government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif wanted that all the areas and sections of society, including women should grow and be strengthened equally, she added.

She said regarding (International Women Day) “I urge the girls and women of Pakistan should come forward and educate themselves and their children so that we transform our society into a literate society”.

The globalization has created some dangerous effects on “our younger

generations and we have to preserve our values and traditions as well”.

This noble cause could be addressed through mothers and teachers

effectively. “I pray to Allah Almighty for your success and progress” Razina said.

International Women Day reminds us that women are pivotal entity of a family and first teacher to the child.

This year theme is very exciting, which says: “Be Bold for Change”.

This theme has been elaborated as, “Each one of us – with women, men and non-binary people joining forces – can be a leader within our own spheres of influence by taking bold pragmatic action to accelerate gender parity.

Through purposeful collaboration, we can help women advance and unleash the limitless potential offered to economies the world over.”

On IWD “we may review the rights and responsibilities given to our women and girls. Islam has given equal rights to the women but has differentiated the responsibilities, which is natural”.

The Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan has also given equal

rights for life protection, jobs, business, education and freedom to choose the religion, profession and for the activities in the political and social spheres.

The Constitution has ensured women representation in certain spheres

as well.

The women of Pakistan in no way are inferior to men and are practically showing their abilities in the field of education, workforce and almost all professions. But unfortunately the problems of women had not been addressed fully, however because of Women Protection ACT and Women Harassment at Workplace Bill has decreased their miseries enormously.