NCC discusses ways to resolve problems faced by media industry: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the National Coordination Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the ways to resolve the problems being faced by the media industry.

The prime minister, she said, also held a meeting with journalists running YouTube channels. The issues related to the youth’s access to modern technology were discussed during the meeting, she said while talking to the media.

The SAPM said the digital and social media was growing rapidly around the world and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was introducing a new digital media and advertising policy.

She said Under the new policy, advertisements would be issued to the digital media as well and the YouTube channel owners would be issued accreditation cards by the Press Information Department( PID). A desk was being set up in the PID to register journalists related to the digital media.

Courses regarding the use of digital media would be organized for the youth, she added.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister wanted the youth to play a role against the coronavirus pandemic and assist the government in helping the vulnerable segments of the society.