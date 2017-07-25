NCC approves first ever National Curriculum Framework

ISLAMABAD, July 15 (APP): National Curriculum Council (NCC) has

approved first ever National Curriculum Framework (NCF) in its 8th meeting held here on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional

Training Engr. Baligh ur Rehman congratulated NCC for the

historic milestone and said unanimously approved National

Curriculum Framework would provide necessary guidelines for

curriculum development, pedagogical and assessment system in

the country.

National Curriculum Council was constituted under the

consensus decision of Inter Provincial Education Ministers’

Conference (IPEMC), as a national forum for coordination

between the federal government and federating units for

curriculum review and development initiatives. NCC consists of

three members from each province / area representing their

respective education departments, curriculum bureaus and

textbook boards.

While speaking to NCC members, the Minister said that

development of national level policy document on curriculum

framework is an exceptional achievement of the Council and

the members should now strive for development of a Minimum

National Curriculum for the country, as per the mandate given

by IPEMC. He said that after devolution of subject of

education, provinces are allowed to develop their own

curriculum; however a unanimously approved Minimum

National Curriculum would define important contents for

curricula of subjects to be taught throughout the country and

hence would be representative of concerted national effort.

Minister informed Council members that the federal

government has just reviewed and finalized the new curriculum

for ECCE (pre-primary) to class 5 which would be

implemented for federal areas and schools operated by federal

government. Textbooks based on the new curriculum are

expected to be developed by December end of this year, he

added.

The framework document provides broad guidelines on

development of subject curriculum, instructional delivery

system, assessment and testing system and professional

development of teachers.

Earlier, NCC also unanimously approved a document on

Minimum Standards for Quality Education in Pakistan which

sets out minimum national standards for education in seven

broad areas.