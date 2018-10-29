NCA U-19 fast track sill development camp starting from Oct 31

PESHAWAR, Oct 29 (APP):The National Junior Selection Committee headed by Basit Ali has selected 26 players to undergo four weeks Under-19 Fast Track Skill Development Camp-2018 starting from October 31, 2018 at NCA, Lahore.

In the camp, the National Cricket Academy coaches will work on the fitness and skills of the players, and it will conclude on November 23, 2018, says a PCB release issued here on Monday. The selected players along with their regions are as under.

Shiraz Khan, Haider Ali (Rawalpindi), Khayyam Khan (Abbottabad), Muhammad Haris, Saqib Jamil, Izhar Ahmed Khan, Niaz Khan, Muhammad Amir (Peshawar), Muhammad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Salman Khan Jr. (FATA), Saim Ayub, Nadir Shah, Maaz bin Salman, Jahanzeb Sultan (Karachi), Farrukh Waqas (Sialkot), Sulman Shafqat, Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad), Muzammil Khan (Bahawalpur), Nasim Shah, Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram (Lahore), Akhtar Shah (Quetta), Amir Ali (Larkana), Muhammad Jahangir, Basit Ali (Multan).