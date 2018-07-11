NBP employees donate in dams fund

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):Keeping in view the emerging acute shortage of water posing an alarming threat to the country, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) employees have decided voluntarily to contribute one-day salary in Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund 2018 setup by Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In order to mobilize funds through donations/contributions by both the domestic and international donors, an account with the name of ‘Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund-2018’ had been established at all the NBP branches, said the bank’s spokesman here Wednesday.

In his message, NBP President Saeed Ahmad said that NBP management expected field functionaries to welcome, receive and facilitate all persons desirous of making deposits and contributions in the said account. “It is the ardent duty of each and every one of us to fulfill our responsibilities whole heartedly and welcome the depositors courteously. Our help desk in all big branches, regions and Head Office are fully geared to extend fullest support, assistance and respond politely to any query and resolve every complaint,” he said and added that any staff member found negligent/fall short in carrying out his/her responsibilities would not be spared.

The NBP’s overseas branch network is also advised to facilitate collection of donations/contributions from overseas Pakistanis and/or any international donor/contributor. Donation and contribution to the funds could be made in the form of cash, cheque, prize bonds and other cash equivalents.

Regional management teams would have ‘Zero Tolerance’ against those who were found non-supportive towards this worthy cause.

Saeed Ahmed said that NBP had advertised the information relating to dams’ fund for general public in Urdu/English in print media, besides displaying banners imprinted with telephone numbers for lodging complaints at all the branches and ATM cabins and also displayed at NBP website. NBP Call Centre would be working 24/7 for dissemination of information regarding the Fund’s account on priority basis and resolving complaints.

It was now imperative that Pakistani living in and abroad should express their love for the country by making contributions into the Fund, he added.