NBP appointment policy issue referred to SBP for investigation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs Friday decided to refer the National Bank of Pakistan’s (NBP) new appointment and promotion policy case to State Bank of Pakistan to investigate into the charges of violations of merit.

The committee, which met here under the Chairmanship of Qaisr Ahmad Sheikh decided to provide the SBP all the documents and evidences that show that the recent recruitments by the bank were made in violation of the merit.

The committee in its early meeting had expressed concern over the new appointment and promotion policy of the NBP under which the weightage of interview for any post of senior level had been enhanced up to 50 percent, which the committee opined would compromise merit-based appointments in the bank.

The committee had expressed reservations that giving about 50 percent weightage to interviews for promotion under the new policy does not make sense.

Since the president of NBP was not present during the Friday’s meeting to explain his position as desired by the committee, so the committee decided to write to the central bank to investigate the recent recruitments and recruitment policy of the bank.

The committee desired the SBP to reply and report back to the committee within fifteen days.

The chairman of the committee also expressed resentment that the NBP stances over number of recruited officials and criteria for selection have been changing.

On the occasion, the NBP representatives informed the committee that the bank had already sent letter to various applicants on December 21, taking their feedback in case they have any grievances on any recruitment.

They have been asked to write to the bank by January 15 so that the anomalies (if any) could be addressed.

Meanwhile, Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD) in his detailed presentation informed the committee that the country had taken about $63.6 billion public so far in addition to $21 billion taken through the government guarantees, private sector and bank barrowings.

During the last five years, he said $36.8 billion were disbursed to the national kitty including $34 billion loans which constitute about 93 percent and $2.6 billion grants.

Out of $36.8 billion, $8.2 billion were taken through bilateral arrangements from China, Japan and other countries, $4.5 from bonds while $7.2 billion was taken from commercial banks.

Giving donor-wise details, he said that World Bank provided $5877 million, China $5750 million, Asian Development Bank $4462 million, Islamic Development Bank $4339 million, Japan $666 million, Saudi Arabia $429 million, France $189 million, commercial banks $7451 million and Euro bonds/sukuk $4500 million.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) gave a detailed presentation to the committee on insider trading and informed that it had so far identified four cases of insider trading and case against the persons involved were in progress.

The committee was also informed that the commission had also identified 16 cases of market manipulation, details of which would be given to the committee by Monday.