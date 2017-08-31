NBF Readers Club scheme to facilitate over 25,000 readers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Readers Club scheme of National Book
Foundation (NBF) will facilitate over 25,000 readers this year
through offering 50 percent discount on purchasing books of their
choice.
The membership for this public-oriented scheme was opened by
NBF few days back with an objective to promote book reading culture
among the youth.
Talking to APP, Managing Director, NBF, Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed
said the foundation has expanded the circle of Readers Club Scheme
to 36 cities from 17 and increased the purchasing limit for the
readers from Rs. 5000/ to Rs. 6000/ annually.
He said NBF has registered over 130 book stalls and set-up 24
book outlets across the country while awareness raising campaign is
also being carried out through different sections of social media.
He said a large number of people have visited the outlets of
NBF for getting the membership of Readers Club Scheme. This
initiative has played instrumental role in reviving book reading
culture among the younger generation.
Readers Club is one of the most public oriented book
promotional activity attracting readers to buy books of their choice
at half price.
Besides, promoting reading habit, it encourages the overall
book industry, help increasing literacy rate, create reasonable
demand for good quality reading material and motivating young
generation towards developing reading culture in the society.
During the year 2017-18, the project has set a target to
facilitate over 25,000 readers with the allocated amount of Rs. 35.2
million. The scheme has benefitted 301,734 readers from the year
1985-86 till 2016-17.
