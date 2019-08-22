NBF organizes a seminar to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):National Book Foundation (NBF) on Thursday organized “Kashmir Solidarity Seminar” to highlight the plight of oppressed people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and expressed solidarity.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood was the chief guest on the occasion.

Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Managing Director NBF Inamul Haq Javeid also attended the seminar.

Eminent scholars including Masood Mufti, Ayesha Masood Malik, Asghar Abid, Mahboob Zafar, Dr. Qaisra Alvi and others also participated in the seminar to to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.