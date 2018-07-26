Nazir Ahmed Abbasi of PTI wins PK-36 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Nazir Ahmed Abbasi has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-36 Abbottabad-I by securing 37,321 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Sardar Fareed Ahmed Khan stood second by securing 33,044 votes, while Independent candidate Rajab Ali Khan Abbasi grabbed third position by getting 15,019 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 51.92%.