LAHORE, April 3 (APP): The birth anniversary of late Rock Singer, Nazia

Hassan was celebrated in the metropolis. Nazia Hassan was born in

Karachi on April,3 1965.

She started singing at the age of 15 and performed on PTV regularly. Her song “Aap jesa koe mari Zandgi main Aaye to baat bun jaye” popularised world-wide. In 1999, she suffered from cancer and died on August 13, 2000.