“Naya Pakistan Youth Program” to empower youth: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government

has prepared a special package for country’s youth under its upcoming ‘Naya Pakistan Youth’ program

which would create job opportunities for them.

Talking to APP he said the government was committed to resolve the issues of youth on priority as

youth could play a leading role for better future of the country.

He said the government under “Naya Pakistan Youth Program”, would empower youth to

enable them for doing creative work to sustain their future.

He added that the progress of the country was directly linked to the leading role of our younger generation

and they should be more proactive to fulfill their responsibilities.