Nawaz’s “homecoming” rally leaves for Lahore

RAWALPINDI Aug 10 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister, Muhammmed Nawaz Sharif’s “homecoming” rally left here for Lahore on Thursday at around midday.

The rally restarted its second day journey from the Punjab House, where PML-N leader had a stopover for a night. After passing through various cities and towns along the G.T. Road the caravan will reach Jhelum, where it has plan to have an overnight stay.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senator Asif Karmani, Federal Ministers Abid Sher Ali, Talal Chaudhary, Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNAs Malik Ibrar, Raja Javed Ikhlas, Rawalpindi District Bar Council members, MPA Zaeem Qadri, PML-N leader and president of the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa PML-N Amir Muqam, a large number of male and female party workers and followers are part of the caravan.

A stage was set opposite the Punjab House exit where a large number of party workers particularly women carrying party flags were present.

They chanted slogans and showered petals while Nawaz Sharif came to their sight and bade farewell to continue for next destination.

The city police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure safety of the rally participants which include marchers and those onboard vehicles carrying placards and party flags.

Punjab Law Minister, Rana Sanaullah and Inspector General of Police Punjab had stationed in the metropolis to personally supervise and monitor the security arrangements of the caravan.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Rana Sanaullah and IGP rushed to Gujjar Khan for reviewing the security arrangements in the town.

A large number of PML-N workers had converged at various points to welcome their leader.

The workers and supporters gathered at Kachehry Chowk and welcomed the rally while the vehicle riders including motorcyclists and motorists besides foot marchers joined the rally which continued its further journey. En-route Larore, the party workers have set up reception camps at Sowan, Rawat, Mandra and other points along G.T. Road.

According to CPO Rawalpindi, over 4000 police personnel including Elite Force Commandos have been deployed along route of the rally.

City Traffic Police have also devised a special traffic plan for the rally. Motorists not part of the rally have been directed to use alternate routes to reach their respective destinations.

To deal with any emergent situation, the health department has put all city hospitals on high alert. Ambulances, medicines, doctors and paramedical staff were put on standby.

The security of the rally after passing Sowan bridge at G.T Road, would again be taken over by Islamabad Capital Territory Police till Rawat.