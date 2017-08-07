Nawaz worked for country, masses during regimes: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
leader Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said former Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif worked for the country and masses during his regimes.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif has roots
among the people.
He said the former prime minister was living in hearts of the
public.
Musadik Malik said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan
had taken foolproof security during sit-ins.
Replying to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for
having an ‘Iqama’ and not for doing corruption.
